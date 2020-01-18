A North Carolina Sheriff’s Deputy delivered a powerful speech defending the Second Amendment during a Davidson County Board of Commissioners meeting.
“I’m not going to enforce an unconstitutional law,” said Deputy Tripp Kester. “The Constitution needs no explanation, it’s been enforced for several hundred years now. It’s easy to understand. Says what it means and means what it says.”
WATCH:
