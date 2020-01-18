An obese Islamic State (ISIS) “mufti” was captured from his hiding place by elite Iraqi SWAT team members before being arrested on Thursday.

The Jerusalem Post reported that he is considered to be one of the “largest captures” over the past few months.

Photos of the man show that he was too large to fit inside a police cruiser and had to be put in the back of a police vehicle between a machine gun and the back of a truck when he was on his way to jail.

Latest photos for #ISIS Mufti. He was the strongest supporter of demolishing Mosul heritage. He used to give the Friday Sermon in my neighborhood. He cheered up in the very Friday after the blowing of Prophet Jonah Mosque in the early days of their invasion.

📷 Social media https://t.co/VWOCR4nmJE pic.twitter.com/zGYoVSuAaF — Ali Y. Al-Baroodi (@AliBaroodi) January 16, 2020

The 560-pound ISIS “mufti” Abu Abdul Bari, also known as Shifa al-Nima, was a well-known preacher who made “provocative speeches against the security forces” and is considered one of the top leaders of “ISIS gangs,” the New York Post reported.

“He is considered one of the foremost leaders of ISIS and was responsible for issuing fatwas that led to the murder of scholars and clerics,” Iraqi police said.

Al-Nima was nabbed in the Nineveh regiment in the Iraqi city of Mosul.

News of al-Nima’s arrest spawned viral memes of his capture and his being loaded into the back of a police truck.

Macer Gifford, a British citizen who fought against ISIS in Syria, applauded al-Nima’s arrest and compared him to the Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt.

“I’m delighted to say that the Islamic State’s very own Jabba the Hutt has been captured in Mosul,” he said in a tweet.

I’m delighted to say that the Islamic States very own Jabba the Hut has been captured in Mosul.

Responsible for the execution of men, women and children.

This animal raped and murdered. Good luck hanging him Iraq 😬 pic.twitter.com/r1naWIXYMA — Macer Gifford (@macergifford) January 16, 2020

“As long as the Devil bastes him properly Shifa al-Nima should crisp nicely in hell… He literally looks like the world’s biggest chicken,” Gifford continued.