(IRISH POST) A missing farmer may have been eaten by his own pigs following the grisly discovery of human bones on the absent agriculturist’s estate.

According to a report from Polish news outlet Gazeta Wroclawska, detectives fear the man, who was in his 70s, died at some point between New Year and January 8.

Their assumption follows the discovery of several human bones and skull fragments on the farm estate in Lubin, Poland, where his pigs roam freely around.

Lubin District Prosecutor Magdalena Serafin told the news outlet that that man was last seen alive on December 31 at his farm, located some 260 miles west of Warsaw.

Read the full story ›