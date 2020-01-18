Just in case there is any doubt in your mind about the personal vindictiveness of Speaker Pelosi, her appearance on Bill Maher’s HBO show Friday night clarified everything. In case President Trump tuned in, Pelosi wanted to be perfectly clear – no matter what happens in the Senate, the House’s impeachment of Trump is forever.

Pelosi’s appearance on Bill Maher’s show – Real Time with Bill Maher – is noted as a major booking accomplishment, given her role in the impeachment process. Friday night’s show was the premiere of Season 17. Maher even cleaned up his monologue in deference to her. The solemn and prayerful Pelosi, though, showed herself to be no better than any other partisan hack.

Pelosi’s crowing about impeachment being forever is particularly unseemly. Let there be no doubt in anyone’s mind that the Speaker is taking a lap for pushing through Trump’s impeachment in the House. It doesn’t matter that it is a party-line exercise, either. (Remember, she rammed through Obamacare on a partisan line vote, too.) Her contempt for Trump is as obvious as any other member of The Resistance. She couches her glee with the claim that she had no choice, you know. She had to proceed with impeachment because Trump brought it on himself. Most importantly, she took the opportunity to troll Trump, just in case he was watching the show. “You are impeached forever.”

“You are impeached forever,” Pelosi said with a smile on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” “No matter what the Senate does, it can never be erased.” “If I knew that the president is listening, I would want him to know that he is impeached forever, and he is impeached forever because he used the office of the president to try to influence a foreign country for his personal and political benefit. In doing so, he undermined our national security, he was disloyal to his oath of office to protect the Constitution and he placed in jeopardy the integrity of our election,” she added later. “He gave us no choice.”

Pelosi is not solemn when she talks about her success in delivering the vote for impeachment. She was smiling as broadly as she did when she posed for pictures after she signed the articles of impeachment. Her own words also betray her message that it is not political or personal with her – she is just protecting the Constitution. She describes those around Trump as his “henchmen”.

Pelosi said the famous Watergate book by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein would require a revamped title if it was written about Trump and his cronies. “If they were to rewrite All the Presidents Men it should be written as All the Presidents Henchmen.”

Bill Maher got so carried away with Pelosi’s presence that he declared her to be the Democrats’ version of Margaret Thatcher. He went on to do a bit of re-writing of history, in the fashion of Howard Zinn and gave her credit for saving the country more than once. Margaret Thatcher must be rolling in her grave.

Maher fluffed pillows for Pelosi with most of his questions. At one point, for instance, Maher described Pelosi as a mistreated national hero: “This is the person who saved the country from going into a depression by passing the stimulus, who saved the automobile industry, and got [trade agreement] passed and got health care [when] Obamacare got passed. You’re kind of our Iron Lady here on the left.”

For those of us who look at this impeachment as a farcical form of retaliation against Trump, Pelosi says there is plenty of information out there but the House had all it needed to proceed with impeachment. She essentially admits the case for impeachment is less than substantial in evidence yet she spins the justification for it.

“The fact is is that we knew we had a solid case for impeachment of the president. The facts were clear, the Constitution required it, and we wanted to make our case and go forward, so we put forth the articles of impeachment and in fact voted them,” she said. “We knew there was plenty of other, should we say, information to come forward, but it wasn’t necessary to impeach the president. It would have been further incriminating, but not necessary, and it wouldn’t in any way weaken the case that had the support of my caucus and was completely understood by the American people.”

I’ll note the irony in her tone-deaf spin. Yes, the American people “completely understand” what the House of Representatives did by impeaching President Trump. Democrats have been perfectly clear since Trump’s inauguration – they cannot accept the fact that Hillary was not elected. Democrats have sought to delegitimize the 2016 presidential election ever since. Bill Maher was happy to encourage Pelosi’s trolling of Trump and even included another reference from across the pond when he called Trump “a racist Teletubby”. Conservatives and Trump supporters completely understand that the impeachment process has been one-sided. One Democrat even switched parties to join the GOP along the way.

Maher is known for his often vulgar way of speaking but Friday night show’s monologue was a bit different. He cleaned up his language in deference to San Fran Gran. She noticed and patted him on the head.

The typically salty and pugnacious Maher had seemed more reserved than usual in his monologue a fact that even Pelosi noted after Maher introduced her as the top-of the-show guest. “I must say your opening was, shall we say….not [risque], not so much.” Maher looked abashed. “I was cleaning it up for you.”

The best revenge Trump can deliver to Pelosi and the Democrats, though, is with his successes in office. The economy is hitting on all cylinders – unemployment is at a historic low, Wall Street records are being broken on a daily basis, mortgage rates are low, and construction numbers rose in December. President Trump signed phase one of a historic deal with China and there is the USMCA deal with Mexico and Canada. He is ordering drone attacks on bad guys and knocked off the evilest of terrorists, General Soleimani. It turns out that Impeachment Week was a very good week for President Trump.

