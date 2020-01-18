(CBC) Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will no longer be working members of the Royal Family and will, therefore, no longer use their royal titles, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace released Saturday.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments,” the statement reads. “They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.”

According to the statement, the Sussexes have also expressed a wish to repay costs for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. home.

