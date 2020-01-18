Joe Biden complained about white men are the reason for a “gender pay gap,” seemingly projecting as he personally paid female staffers less than men during his 36 years in senate.

Biden made the claims during an interview with the New York Times editorial board released on Friday.

“All white guys are just basically, they don’t give a damn about women. They don’t care about equal pay,” Biden said. “The people that don’t like equal pay are at the top of the heap. I don’t like the idea that you’re going to get paid as much as a man doing your job.”

The absurdity was noticed by the Washington Free Beacon who were quick to point out that “women working in Biden’s Senate office earned as little as 44 percent of what male employees made. Over the course of Biden’s 36 years in the Senate, women on average earned just 67 cents for each dollar earned by men.”

The former Vice President also claimed that he does not consider himself a “wealthy American” because of his “middle class” background. He stated that in “neighborhoods I come from” equal pay means “you can put four new tires on the car. … It means you can replace your water heater. It means you can send your kid back to that community college.”

The Free Beacon also caught Biden on this, noting that “Biden himself was at the ‘top of the heap’ as a senator. His 1973 freshman Senate salary of $42,500 equates to $256,370.77 in 2019 dollars. Biden paid women just 68 cents for each dollar earned by men in 1973, and continued to pay women less than their male counterparts during the entirety of his 36 years in the Senate, a Washington Free Beacon analysis found.”

The post Projection? Biden Blames White Men for ‘Gender Pay Gap’, but Paid Women Less Than Men During His 36 Years in Senate appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.