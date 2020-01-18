Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez dismissed the island’s emergency services director, Carlos Acevedo, after supplies from Hurricane Maria were discovered in a warehouse, ABC News reports.

On Saturday, video was released that showed a warehouse in the city of Ponce filled with supplies, according to the network.

The 2017 hurricane caused massive damage to the island territory and left 2,975 people dead.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring help to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in a warehouse,” Vazquez said in a statement.

Vazquez gave island officials 48 hours to figure out why the supplies were being stockpiled.

She also nominated Puerto Rican National Guard head, Brig. Gen. Victor S. Perez, to lead the Office of Emergency Management in place of Acevedo.