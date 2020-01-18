EMINEM has plunged to new depths by recreating the horrific 2017 Las Vegas slaughter in a haunting video for his new song Darkness.

In the bleak promo he appears to be sitting inside the Mandalay Bay hotel like Stephen Paddock did before he gunned down 58 people in the deadliest shooting in US history.

Eminem has shocked fans with his new video which appears to recreate the Mandalay Bay attack

One scene shows a man peering through curtains onto the street below while guns lie on a bed

“It’s 10:05 p.m. and the curtain starts to go up. And I’m already sweatin’ but I’m locked and loaded,” the rapper says on the song.

“For rapid fire spittin’ for all the concertgoers. Scopes for sniper vision, surprise from out of nowhere. As I slide the clip in from inside the hotel.”

He then goes on to describe the sheer panic among the dozens of country music lovers targeted by lone gunman Paddock.

One scene shows a man peering through curtains onto the street below as multiple AR-15 style weapons are seen lying on a bed behind him.

“Leanin’ out the window, going Keyser Söze. Finger on the trigger, but I’m a licensed owner with no prior convictions, so loss, the sky’s the limit,” Eminem continues.

“So my supplies infinite, strapped like I’m a soldier. Got ’em hopping over walls and climbing fences. Some of them John Travolta, staying alive by inches.”

In another scene a hooded man is seen wandering through a hotel room holding a handgun

The haunting music video is for the rapper’s new song Darkness

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was a retired accountant and didn’t have a criminal record. He liked to fly small aircraft and also had a hunting licence

Police photos show guns scattered in the room of the Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock

When cops burst into the hotel room he was staying in, they found an arsenal of weapons

Paddock’s body is visible on the floor of the hotel room

Paddock fired from his room into a crowd of concertgoers using an array of weapons, many of which were fitted with bump stocks to increase rate of fire.

Police confirmed the gunman was a “lone wolf” who had an unknown motive and was not believed to be connected to any extremist or militant groups.

He was found dead by armed police after they stormed the hotel room on the 32nd floor of the casino hotel.

However, the authorities later said the shocking arsenal weapons and ammunition were all bought legally.

Eminem’s music video also shows SWAT teams entering the hotel room, and listeners hear breaking news of the sickening killings.

The rapper has already been criticised after he appeared made light of the Manchester Arena bombing in the UK, which killed 22 people, in a rap on his new album Music To Be Murdered By.

Cops were called to the scene after gunshots rang out in Sin CityCredit: AP:Associated Press

The Mandalay Bay attack was the deadliest mass shooting in American historyCredit: Louis Wood – The Sun

The blood-splattered cover art for the 11th studio album depicts him holding a hatchet and a gun to his head, an ode to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 album by the same name.

“Inspired by the master, Uncle Alfred,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.

On the album one track makes a shocking reference to the 2017 terror attack, singing: “I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”

Many were appalled, asking: “What made it seem right to write a lyric like this about Manchester? You have no idea what Ariana Grande went through.”

Another said: “The fact that Eminem made a joke about the Manchester attack in his song makes me sick.

“He can’t get out of this one. He fully said her name and can’t deny it at all. Disgusting. How insensitive do u have to be to say something like this.”

Ariana Grande performing at a 2017 Manchester benefit performance

A suicide bomber murdered 22 people as fans were leaving the concert

Many fans tweeted their disgust at the lyrics in Unaccommodating

Another wrote: “Eminem really is nearly 50 & writing lyrics about manchester without any remorse ???? how can u possibly think that’s ok ???” One other posted a clip of the song, called Unaccommodating, tweeting: “This is so disgusting, eminem using the ariana grande manchester attack for SONG LYRICS?! it’s just disgusting.” Suicide bomber Salman Ramadan Abedi murdered 22 people as fans were leaving the concert in May 2017. The Islamic State terror later group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bomb attack. One jihadi shared a shot of injured children, saying: “It seems that bombs of the British airforce over children of Mosul and Raqqa has just came back to Manchester.” 15 Manchester’s St Ann’s Square was filled with flowers and tributes after the attack 15 The bad-taste track appeared on new album Music To Be Murdered By Eminem released Music To Be Murdered By just after midnight in America, announcing its arrival via a low-key tweet. Featuring 20 tracks, it includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Skylar Grey, Royce Da 5’9, Young M.A and the late Juice WRLD. The 47-year-old star, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has a reputation for making reference to shocking events in his songs. In Patiently Waiting, his track with 50 Cent, he mentions the September 11 terror attacks against the United States.

