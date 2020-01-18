This is some news that should absolutely terrify Democrats.

They know they need Wisconsin and other rust belt states to beat Trump in 2020 but the crowd at Trump’s recent rally there proves winning the state is going to be extremely difficult for them.

More than half of the people at Trump’s rally were not even Republicans.

Red State reports:

Mind-Blowing! 58% Of Attendees at Trump’s Wisconsin Rally Were NOT Republicans, Up from 43% in Ohio Several days ago, Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale posted statistics from last week’s rally held in Toledo, OH, which showed that 43% of attendees identified as either Democratic or Independent. I called that figure “stunning” in a recent post. But the same statistic from Trump’s Tuesday night rally in Wisconsin can only be described as staggering. 57.8% of registrants identified as either Democratic or Independent. Obviously, as a conservative, I am overjoyed at these numbers. I take them to mean that this group is looking for an alternative to the current field of candidates running for the Democratic presidential nomination. Parscale’s past rally reports have always identified the number of Democrats who show up, which has averaged between 22-23%.

Check out the numbers in the tweets below:

Excellent data from Milwaukee: ✅ 20,395 Voters Identified ✅ 15,738 Voters From Wisconsin ✅ 57.9% Were NOT Republicans (Yuge!) ✅ 4,313 Registrants Didn’t Vote in 2016 Winning with Non-Republicans! pic.twitter.com/UifLCaYzmu — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 15, 2020

Big data from Toledo: ✅ 22,927 Voters Identified ✅ 18,210 Voters From Ohio ✅ 5,216 Registrants Didn’t Vote in 2016 ✅ 21.9% Democrats ✅ 20.9% Independents Rallies = Winning Data! pic.twitter.com/FtYFkbzXbD — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 11, 2020

Many of the working class voters in these states who used to vote Democrat are now supporting Trump.

Instead of trying to win these voters back, Democrats have stupidly doubled down on crazy.

They don’t even seem to realize how much they have hurt their own cause.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

