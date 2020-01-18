Two Republican state senators in Oklahoma have proposed introducing new “Make America Great Again” and “Keep America Great” themed specialty license plates.

Opponents of the proposal argue that the move might violate campaign finance laws.

The legislation was proposed by Republican Senators Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn, who would like proceeds from the plates to go to two veterans organizations — the Warriors for Freedom Foundation and the Folds of Honor Foundation.

Though none of the money raised will go to the Trump campaign, they would like the president to have a say in the design.

“The license plates shall be designed in consultation with the corporation or entity designated by Donald J. Trump for such purposes,” the proposed bill reads.

Critics have argued that the Federal Elections Commission should give an advisory opinion, as having the campaign slogans on state plates might be considered using state resources to distribute campaign materials for the president. “These are political slogans,” said Richard Briffault, a professor at Columbia Law School told The Washington Post. “This has the look and feel of using state resources to support a political candidate, which seems improper . . . and possibly illegal.”

“Currently, 98 styles are available for purchase for registered vehicles in the state, with more than half the proceeds going to a related cause, often nonpolitical charities,” the Hill reports.

The post Republican State Senators in Oklahoma Propose MAGA Themed Specialty License Plates appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.