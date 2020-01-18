

Rod Rosenstein

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made the call to release the anti-Trump text messages exchanged between former FBI CI Chief Peter Strzok and his paramour FBI lawyer Lisa Page, according to a new court filing.

Up until now, it was unclear who at the DOJ authorized the release of the Strzok-Page text messages.

Lisa Page filed a lawsuit against the DOJ for violating the Privacy Act by “unlawfully” releasing text messages she sent to her FBI lover Peter Strzok.

Peter Strzok filed a separate lawsuit against the DOJ and FBI over his firing and the release of his text messages.

Politico reported:

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein authorized the release to the media of text messages between two highly placed FBI employees who exchanged criticism of then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, the Justice Department has revealed in a new court filing. Rosenstein also said in the court filing submitted shortly before midnight Friday that he made the decision to share the messages with the press in part to protect FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page from the drip effect of incremental releases of the texts by lawmakers or others. In a formal declaration submitted as part of the government’s defense to Strzok’s suit, Rosenstein owned up to being the one who made the call. He said he did so in part because the texts’ public release by members of Congress was inevitable in connection with testimony he was set to give to the House Judiciary Committee the following day. “With the express understanding that it would not violate the Privacy Act and that the text messages would become public by the next day in any event, I authorized [Justice’s Office of Public Affairs] to disclose to the news media the text messages that were being disclosed to Congressional committees,” Rosenstein wrote in a five-page statement signed Friday.

Lisa Page and her FBI lover Peter Strzok unleashed the might of the FBI in an effort to prevent Trump from winning the 2016 election — but they both failed.

When their plot failed, they continued their attacks on Trump by joining Mueller’s team but were thrown off the special counsel in the summer of 2017 after IG Horowitz caught them exchanging anti-Trump text messages.

In December of 2017, 375 text messages sent between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were released to the media.

In what is believed to be the most damning text exchange between the FBI lovebirds was a discussion about an “insurance policy” to keep Trump out of office.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office…that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected…but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok text messaged to Page in an Aug. 15, 2016 exchange, referring to Andrew McCabe.

“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” Strzok added.

