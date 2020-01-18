On Saturday night, House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) openly celebrated the impeachment of President Donald Trump with liberal Bill Maher, offering the HBO host a fist bump and a smile.

“Thank you so much for waiting for us to get back on the air before starting the impeachment,” Maher told Pelosi during Saturday night’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” Smiling and giving off a laugh, the leading Democrat fist-bumped Maher to overwhelming audience applause.

Eldest Trump son Donald Trump Jr. quickly reacted to the clip of Pelosi’s on-air celebration.

“Not that anyone ever believed her ‘somber moment’ BS but this really drive[s] the point home,” he wrote via Twitter.

“While [Donald Trump] gets USMCA done, china trade done, takes out terrorists, etc, the Dems have to stop him because his continued success is a threat to their failed leftist bulls***!” Trump added.

Pelosi has repeatedly attempted to paint the impeachment process as a “sad” and “somber” affair.

Notably, when Democrats started to openly cheer the House votes in favor of the two impeachment articles last month, the California representative gave a scowl and motioned to cut off the cheering and celebratory selfie-taking.

The celebrations came despite leading Democrats reportedly instructing their colleagues to avoid “cheering” following the impeachment vote, and to keep it “solemn.”

“House Democratic leaders told caucus members not to cheer or applaud when today’s impeachment vote totals are announced, and Democratic members described the day as sad and solemn,” an Axios report said.

“One Democratic member from a Trump-won district said the instruction is: ‘Don’t cheer, keep it solemn,’” the report added.

As noted by The Daily Wire, the House voted along partisan lines for both articles of impeachment: “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.” Not a single Republican voted in favor the articles.

After a noteworthy stall, Pelosi finally brought the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday.

“So sad, so tragic for our country that the actions taken by the president undermined our national security, to violate his oath of office, and to jeopardize the security of our elections, the integrity of our elections, has taken us to this place,” the House Speaker said. “So, today we will make history when the managers walk down the hallway, we will cross a threshold in history, delivering articles of impeachment against the President of the United States for abuse of power and obstruction of the House.”

Pelosi flashed a grin when she signed the articles, undermining her “sad” and “tragic” narrative. As noted by The Daily Wire, the House Speaker “had dozens of taxpayer-funded golden pens made for the event and passed them out to those who attended and reportedly posed for photos after the signing.”

The president has repeatedly slammed Democrats over the partisan impeachment. Following the House votes on the articles, Trump told the American people that what the Democrats are really after are his supporters.

“In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you,” reads the text of the post, which features a photo of the president. “I’m just in the way.”