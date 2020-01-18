https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/somber-and-prayerful-nancy-pelosi-passes-articles-of-impeachment-hands-out-souvenir-pens-then-jets-back-to-san-fran-for-the-ballet-thursday-night/

“Somber” and “prayerful” Nancy Pelosi finally passed on her Articles of Impeachment this week in a bizarre signing ceremony where the failed House Speaker passed on pens.

Pelosi held a signing ceremony, something that is typically reserved to presidents.
She also handed out golden pens.

The articles were then marched to the US Senate on Thursday

Then Pelosi jetted back to San Francisco to attend the ballet on Thursday night.

From left: Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, Charlotte Mailliard Shultz and George Shultz chat during the intermission of Spellbound, San Francisco Ballet’s opening night gala at the War Memorial Opera House, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in San Francisco, Calif.

