“Somber” and “prayerful” Nancy Pelosi finally passed on her Articles of Impeachment this week in a bizarre signing ceremony where the failed House Speaker passed on pens.

Pelosi held a signing ceremony, something that is typically reserved to presidents.

She also handed out golden pens.

Nothing says “solemn” like custom “Nancy Pelosi” pens on a silver platter being used to sign one letter at a time so she can share them as momentos. It’s an embarrassment. #ImpeachmentPens #ImpeachmentScam pic.twitter.com/ptC1NJAt7a — Connor Young (@connormyoung) January 16, 2020

The articles were then marched to the US Senate on Thursday

Then Pelosi jetted back to San Francisco to attend the ballet on Thursday night.

