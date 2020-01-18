The U.S. Space Force (USSF) late Friday unveiled camouflage uniforms bearing the branch’s first nametapes for its members.

“The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the Pentagon,” the service branch tweeted from its official account, attaching a photo of the uniforms.

The uniforms were welcomed with praise by some, including the official Twitter account for the U.S. Navy, which called the clothing “out of this world” in a tweet.

“What are the coordinates? Let’s trade,” the military branch added.

That’s out of this world! What are the coordinates? Let’s trade. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) January 18, 2020

However, some social media users seized on the opportunity to mock the uniforms, asking questions such as “Why do we need camo in space?”

Sorry for the question but why do we need camo in space? — Dylan Taylor (@SpaceAdvisor) January 18, 2020

Don’t you think something like this would be better camouflage? pic.twitter.com/hJqRka9rUC — EJL (@EJL1984) January 18, 2020

How many trees are you expecting to find in space — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2020

Another Twitter user wrote, “Camo in space? WTF? More wasted tax dollars. Great job!”

Camo in space? WTF? More wasted tax dollars. Great job! — Matt Trainer (@thematttrainer) January 18, 2020

The USSF responded to some of the criticism in a tweet later Saturday morning, explaining that the branch had been utilizing uniforms from other military branches to prevent unnecessary costs.

“USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one,” it wrote, adding, “Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground.”

USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one. Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

The Space Force officially launched last month after President Trump signed into law the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which created the service.

The branch, which is tasked with handling and carrying out space operations, is the first military service created in the country since 1947.