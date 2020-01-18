President TrumpDonald John TrumpNational Archives says it altered Trump signs, other messages in Women’s March photo Dems plan marathon prep for Senate trial, wary of Trump trying to ‘game’ the process Democratic lawmaker dismisses GOP lawsuit threat: ‘Take your letter and shove it’ MORE’s legal team on Saturday is declaring the impeachment articles approved by the House “constitutionally invalid” and accusing House Democrats of a “brazen and unlawful attempt” to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.

The president’s team of lawyers — led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal attorney Jay Sekulow — is submitting a six-page answer to the summons notifying the president of the impeachment trial Saturday evening.

“The articles of impeachment submitted by House Democrats are a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president,” the president’s lawyers argue in their first formal response to the Senate, according to sources close to Trump’s legal team.

“This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election, now just months away,” they argue. “This highly partisan and reckless obsession with impeaching the president began even before his election and continues to this day.”

The sources previewed the filing on the condition of anonymity Saturday afternoon.

The Democrat-led House voted last month to approve articles accusing Trump of abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstructing the congressional inquiry into those dealings.

Saturday’s response asserts that the articles of impeachment fail to allege a crime or violation of the law and are therefore invalid. The Constitution states that presidents can be impeached and removed from office for what lawmakers deem “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The filing also rails against the House process, arguing that the articles are “the product of invalid proceedings that flagrantly denied the president any due process rights,” the sources close to the legal team said.

The president’s answer to the articles, which is distinct from the legal brief the team will issue by a Monday deadline, offers a window into some of the arguments that Trump’s legal team is likely to make at the looming Senate trial, though the lawyers have kept their cards close to the vest.

The argument echoes past letters written by Cipollone, who has been leading the president’s response to impeachment since House Democrats unveiled the inquiry in late September, as well as arguments against the impeachment case and process offered by the White House and the president’s allies on Capitol Hill.

Trump’s attorneys refused to participate in the House inquiry, accusing House Democrats of an unfair process and politically motivated effort.

Trump was issued a summons informing him of the charges after the Senate officially opened the trial on Thursday.

The impeachment trial is set to begin in earnest on Tuesday, when senators will debate and vote on a resolution laying out the rules for the trial.

Democrats allege that Trump sought to use a White House meeting and military aid to Ukraine to pressure Kyiv to launch investigations that could benefit his reelection campaign.

The White House has dismissed Democrats’ case as weak and relying on secondhand information and insufficient evidence. Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong and did not pressure Ukraine, describing his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the center of the case as “perfect.”

Trump asked Zelensky to look into the dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders to headline Iowa event amid impeachment trial Hillicon Valley: Biden calls for revoking tech legal shield | DHS chief ‘fully expects’ Russia to try to interfere in 2020 | Smaller companies testify against Big Tech ‘monopoly power’ Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball on Sanders-Warren feud: ‘Don’t play to the pundits, play to voters’ MORE and his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine during the July 25 phone call, according to a rough transcript released by the White House. The call triggered an intelligence community whistleblower complaint that was later sent to the House.

A number of things remain uncertain about the trial, including whether the upper chamber will call any witnesses and how much time each side will have to make opening arguments.

The White House revealed Friday that Trump would add legal firepower to his impeachment defense team, bringing on Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz Alan Morton DershowitzTrump chooses high-profile but controversial legal team Fox’s Chris Wallace asks if Trump legal team filled with people who have their own axe to grind The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump beefs up impeachment defense with Dershowitz, Starr MORE and Kenneth Starr, who investigated former President Clinton as independent counsel during Whitewater, to play roles in the trial.

The team, led by Cipollone and Sekulow, will also include Robert Ray, who succeeded Starr as independent counsel; Jane Raskin, who represented Trump during former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSchiff: Trump acquittal in Senate trial would not signal a ‘failure’ Jeffries blasts Trump for attack on Thunberg at impeachment hearing Live coverage: House Judiciary to vote on impeachment after surprise delay MORE’s investigation; and Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general who is a special adviser to the president.

Updated at 5:49 p.m.