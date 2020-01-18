Andrew Peek, the head of European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, has left his post three months after he started, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg Saturday evening.

Sources told the publication that Peek was escorted from the White House Friday.

Earlier on Saturday, Axios reported that he had been placed on administrative leave pending a security-related investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peek joined the NSC in November, coming over from the State Department where he was a deputy assistant secretary.

An NSC spokesman told The Hill: “We do not discuss personnel matters.”

Peek also declined Bloomberg’s and Axios’ request for comment.

Peek was reportedly expected to accompany President TrumpDonald John TrumpNational Archives says it altered Trump signs, other messages in Women’s March photo Dems plan marathon prep for Senate trial, wary of Trump trying to ‘game’ the process Democratic lawmaker dismisses GOP lawsuit threat: ‘Take your letter and shove it’ MORE to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week.

Peek’s two predecessors, Tim Morrison and Fiona Hill both testified during the House’s impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Peek’s departure is the third time in less than a year that the position has been vacant.