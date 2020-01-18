George Bernard Shaw said that “only lawyers and mental defectives are automatically exempt for jury duty.” Unless, of course, it is the Senate, where you can be both of those and still be a required member of the jury.

The controversial role of senators in an impeachment trial is back in the news this week, as various House members challenged the right of some Republican senators to take the oath to give impartial justice after publicly defending President TrumpDonald John TrumpNational Archives says it altered Trump signs, other messages in Women’s March photo Dems plan marathon prep for Senate trial, wary of Trump trying to ‘game’ the process Democratic lawmaker dismisses GOP lawsuit threat: ‘Take your letter and shove it’ MORE. Less than 24 hours after being made one of seven House impeachment managers, Representative Val Demings called for the recusal of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for being biased. Her proposal is as unfounded as it is ironic, since Demings called for the removal of Trump more than a year ago, long before the Ukrainian phone call.

In reality, the rules of the trial are set by majority vote and the White House has not, thus far, gotten its way on its two principal demands, for summary dismissal or witness testimony. However, the premise of much of this discussion is that coordination and comments by Republicans violate their oaths and the Senate’s traditions. This view was amplified by CNN legal analyst and University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt, one of my co-witnesses during the House impeachment inquiry. CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked him “how normal or abnormal is it for the Senate majority leader to work in … lockstep … with the White House on a Senate trial.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gerhardt responded unequivocally: “It is extremely unusual … this is the first time in history when the president was coordinating with a big bloc of people from his own party in the Senate.” He added that “Bill Clinton was not coordinating with the Democrats. In fact, they kept a fair distance between themselves … . So, this is the first time we’ve seen this kind of coordination.” Despite my respect for Gerhardt, history does not bear out that statement.

Little is known of behind-the-scenes coordination during President Andrew Johnson’s impeachment in 1868. However, the Senate was overwhelmingly Republican and opposed to Johnson, who was affiliated with Democrats and, later, the National Union Party. The very idea of the majority coordinating with Johnson on the trial would have been absurd. Likewise, with President Richard Nixon, Democrats — not Republicans — controlled both the House and the Senate. Moreover, no trial was being actively planned and Nixon resigned before he was impeached.

That leaves the Clinton trial. Again, there was no coordination with former Majority Leader Trent Lott because Republicans, not Democrats, controlled the Senate. Yet, Democratic leaders Harry Reid of Nevada and Tom Daschle of South Dakota did coordinate with the Clinton White House, as reported widely in the media. The book “The Breach” details the close coordination between the Clinton staff and Senate staff; Clinton also spoke directly with senators. The Washington Post’s Howard Kurtz reported on a “Democratic senator who is consulting regularly with President Clinton” on the trial, and an Associated Press story reported that senators and the White House were finalizing the strategy for the trial.

Some, like Daschle, were uncomfortable with the degree of coordination; in an interview, Daschle said “Clinton was leaning very heavily on [Sen. Ted] Kennedy, concerning a strategy: These are the 35 names, things he wanted, and a strategy he wanted to pursue.” While Daschle tried to maintain some distance, he admitted that he and Kennedy pursued the same approach on the details for the trial. Today, when it comes to coordination, Democrats’ objections ignore the close coordination between House Democrats, who act as prosecutors of the case, and Democratic senators. As with the White House discussions, there is nothing unusual in such coordination.

The same is true with pretrial commentary. Senators obviously should refrain from stating conclusions about the evidence before trial, but they were never expected to stop being political creatures. Unfortunately, the rule of restraint is observed in the breach by many. Indeed, Minority Leader Charles Schumer s a curious ethics oracle in denouncing his Republican counterparts for expressing support for Trump: Schumer ran for the Senate based on an express promise, before trial, to vote to acquit Clinton.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to Senate trials, bias is in the eye of the beholder. While the media has focused almost exclusively on Republicans, many Democratic senators have been as vocal in declaring Trump’s guilt as their counterparts have been in declaring his innocence. Senator Elizabeth Warren actually campaigned on Trump’s guilt and, when asked if she intends to vote to convict Trump, declared, “Of course I will.” Said Senator Kamala Harris, “As a former prosecutor, I know a confession when I see it. He did it in plain sight.”

Senator Chris Coons warned the nation about the dangers of failing to convict and remove Trump. Senator Amy Klobuchar not only declared Trump guilty but described the allegations against him as nothing less than “global Watergate.” Senator Richard Blumenthal for years has cited a string of impeachable offenses that even the House rejected and, in a Washington Post column last month, proclaimed Trump guilty ahead of the House impeachment vote.

Senator Chris Murphy said Trump was “preying on a vulnerable foreign nation … for personal political benefit,” while Senator Jack Reed accused Trump of a “shakedown.” Senator Brian Schatz said that supporting Trump would “swallow the republic.” Senator Edward Markey said our “very democracy” is at stake and “there is no place for Donald Trump to hide.” Yet, MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance has objected only that “some of the jurors have already committed to vote for the defendant.”

House manager Adam Schiff called the pretrial comments a “disgrace” — but only those of Republicans. Senator Sherrod Brown said he is “so disappointed in my colleagues, this see no evil, hear no evil attitude.” Apparently, the “see only evil, hear only evil” comments of his Democratic colleagues are not a problem.

Senators are not asked to sequester themselves or to take a vow of silence before a trial. The Framers had no delusions about the jury pool designated in the Constitution. They knew these trials demand an unnatural act from politicians: putting politics aside in their deliberations. Politicians were no less biased or more circumspect in the 18th century than they are in the 21st century. Indeed, politicians are one of the few elements of government that have changed little, in terms of their predictability or predilections.

While unfortunate, comments on the merits of impeachment are neither unprecedented nor unexpected. What is expected is that these senators ultimately will vote their conscience. And past impeachments have shown that senators can transcend petty political instincts when their names are called, not just by the Senate clerk but by history.

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law for George Washington University and served as the last lead counsel during a Senate impeachment trial. He testified as a witness expert in the House Judiciary Committee hearing during the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.