Twitter suspended Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan on Saturday, but quickly reinstated his account and claimed that it was done in “error.”

Many people on the right have long pointed to the hypocrisy in allowing Farrakhan to remain on the platform while banning Republican figures for any perceived offensive tweets.

The Washington Examiner reported that a Twitter representative confirmed the initial suspension was an error, saying that “the account was caught by our spam filter in error and has been reinstated.”

In 2018, Farrakhan sparked outrage when he referred to Jewish people as termites — a tweet that Twitter said they would not be removing him from the platform over.

“I’m not an anti-Semite. I’m anti-Termite,” Farrakhan wrote along with a link to one of his speeches. The tweet was removed by the platform, though his account remained active.

Farrakhan was banned from Facebook in 2019 for anti-semitic and homophobic content.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology,” a Facebook representative then told CNN Business. “The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive.”

He previously lost his verification badge on the platform for tweeting about “the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan.”

