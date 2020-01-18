Hunter Biden’s first arrest may have been when he was 18. Hunter was arrested on Jersey Shore related to drug charges in 1988 and had his record expunged.

Many years later and after several stops into drug treatment facilities Hunter joined his father the Vice President on a trip to China in 2013 where Hunter — inexperienced and out of place — was able to secure a $1.5 billion from China for private equity fund which he was forming at the time.

A year later in early 2014 Hunter was discharged from the Navy for testing positive for cocaine.

Then in April 2014, just a couple months later, Hunter Biden Hunter joined the Board of Burisma Holdings in the Ukraine. Hunter served on the Board until early 2019. Hunter was paid approximately $50,000 a month in his position.

The largest oil and gas company in the Ukraine hired a chronic drug addict only a few months after the addict was removed from the US Navy for doing cocaine.

In 2016 Hunter Biden returned a rental car with a crack pipe with cocaine residue and a small amount of a white, powdery substance. Hunter was never charged with a crime.

In 2018 the IRS placed a tax lien on Hunter Biden seeking $112,805 in unpaid taxes from 2015.

And according to Page Six, Hunter Biden allegedly spent time at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in New York City in 2018. Hunter allegedly ordered pricey booze, was joined by several strippers in a private room while he did drugs and had strippers run to find him a dildo.

These are just a few of the allegations against Hunter Biden.

After years of drug abuse there are likely many more episodes not yet public.

Any foreign intelligence service worth their salt would have known Hunter Biden was a chronic drug addict.

China and the Ukraine, and likely others, hired Hunter Biden anyway.

Why was that?

Obviously, Hunter Biden was hired for access to his father in any pay-for-play schemes.

But it now appears likely that these countries were also using this as fodder to blackmail Joe Biden.

Joe Biden set up his tormented son with lucrative foreign contracts.

Joe Biden’s senseless and selfish actions also left him open to blackmail.

How many times was Joe Biden warned of his dangerous actions related to his drug addicted son?

Will the liberal media ever investigate this? Do Americans really believe that this man and his son should be President?



Joe and Hunter Biden would destroy the American dream if Joe was elected President. They would blow it away!

The post Ukraine and China Knew Hunter Biden Was a Chronic Drug Addict, Paid Him Millions Anyway – Used It as Fodder to Blackmail Joe Biden appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.