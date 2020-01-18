Another unhinged and violent leftist attacked a Laura Loomer volunteer at a Florida restaurant today.

The victim was wearing a MAGA hat. That was enough to send the leftist into the a violent rage.

John Cardillo posted the video:

VIDEO: Unhinged leftist asked to leave restaurant for verbally attacking a #LauraLoomerForCongress volunteer wearing #MAGA hat. Then physically attacks him while being escorted by security. Infuriating! pic.twitter.com/czVuyrMIVo — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 18, 2020

The fake news media supports these attacks.

The media, through their constant lies about Trump supporters, have told the left that attacking people in #MAGA hats and other Trump gear is acceptable. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 18, 2020

If this would have been a Trump supporter starting this violence it would be on the leading story in all of the fake news media outlets.

We reached out to Laura Loomer for comment and will update with any comments.

