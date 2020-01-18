

Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase

Democrat Governor Blackface Northam is putting the squeeze on Virginia gun owners before Monday’s Second Amendment protest.

The map of the protest grounds was released and shows only one entrance for the thousands of Virginia protesters expected at the rally.

Via Erick Hayden.



The group will be fenced in.

And the governor is ordering the 2A protesters to leave their guns at home — in an Open Carry State!

On Friday State Senator Amanda Chase issued a warning to those attending the Monday rally.

“We are being set up!”

Senator Chase wrote this on her Facebook page.

I want you to be aware of how we are being set up. Does the Patriot Act ring a bell? Does the National Defense Authorization Act ring a bell? If people show up wearing any kind of uniform, patch or other symbol on their clothing signifying they belong to a militia and something goes wrong, you could/will be held as a domestic terrorist. If anyone steps out of line, all it takes is one person, it may even be a government plant….if that plant does anything to disrupt the rally, you could/will be arrested as a domestic terrorist. The Governor, using the media has already set the stage for this to happen.

He has already laid the groundwork to make the entire movement look like insurrection. It will be used to put the rest of the nation on notice of what will happen to you, if you resist. They have used the Southern Poverty Law Center over the last 15 years to lay the groundwork. They have labeled us as potential domestic terrorist for a long time now. Anyone who has ever related to the 3%er’s, a militia, or just belonged to any Patriot group…the groundwork has been laid to brand you as a domestic terrorist.

Western Journal has more on the warning:

A Virginia state senator has sounded a warning bell three days before a massive rally is set to coalesce in the commonwealth’s capital. Conservative Sen. Amanda Chase of District 11 took to Facebook on Friday with a warning for every patriot who plans to attend the pro-Second Amendment rally Monday in Richmond. Her warning came the same week that Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order temporarily banning firearms in the Capitol Square. “Sadly, I am posting this, knowing that the Governor of Virginia has declared a State of Emergency in our state,” Chase wrote. “I want you to be aware of how we are being set up.” “Does the Patriot Act ring a bell? Does the National Defense Authorization Act ring a bell?”

And read Sundance’s take.

The post Virginia State Senator Issues Warning Hours before Monday’s 2A Rally: “We Are Being Set Up” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.