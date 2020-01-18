https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/youre-impeached-forever-prayerful-pelosi-giggles-and-taunts-trump-on-bill-mahers-show/

Democrat Speaker went on with Bill Maher on Friday in her latest stop on her Trump Impeachment tour.

The liberal audience gave her a standing ovation for her political stunt.

Pelosi made clear her actions against the president were nothing more than a political stunt.

The hateful Democrat told Bill Maher, “You’re impeached forever. It can never be erased.”

This impeachment was nothing more than a wicked political stunt to blemish this historic president’s amazing record.

The post “You’re Impeached Forever!” – ‘Prayerful’ Pelosi Giggles and Taunts Trump on Bill Maher’s Show appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

