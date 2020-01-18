Democrat Speaker went on with Bill Maher on Friday in her latest stop on her Trump Impeachment tour.

The liberal audience gave her a standing ovation for her political stunt.

Nancy Pelosi just received what must be the biggest standing ovation in the history of Bill Maher’s show. @billmaher introduces her: “She just finished impeaching President Trump.” pic.twitter.com/MSCK9NWwJt — Billy Freeland (@policyjunkie) January 18, 2020

Pelosi made clear her actions against the president were nothing more than a political stunt.

The hateful Democrat told Bill Maher, “You’re impeached forever. It can never be erased.”

This impeachment was nothing more than a wicked political stunt to blemish this historic president’s amazing record.

Bill Maher, on the notion that trump actually wanted to be impeached: “Just for the record, being impeached is a bad thing, right?” Nancy Pelosi: “And you’re impeached FOREVER.” Extra tea, please.#RealTime pic.twitter.com/CU274EFMjI — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 18, 2020

