Baltimore state’s attorney, Marilyn Mosby, lashed out at Baltimore police officers Saturday after a video that showed an angry mob attacking a Baltimore police officer went viral.

The video, which surfaced Friday night, showed an angry mob surround a lone police officer attempting to make an arrest. Bystanders kicked and punched the officer, while attempting to free the man he was arresting. The officer was not injured.

In response, Sgt. Mike Mancuso, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, released a scathing statement that took a direct shot at Baltimore city officials.

“This is an all too familiar scenario too our members. It is indicative of a broken city that is being led by people who have absolutely no real-time crime plan or, it seems, even know how to formulate one,” Mancuso said. “Crime in Baltimore is out of control and until new leadership is elected and appointed, this lack of respect for the law and those who enforce it will continue and deepen.”

In response, Mosby accused the Baltimore police union of “fanning the very flames they then call on me to put out.”

Condemning the union’s “inappropriate political rhetoric,” Mosby said, “Their responses are relentlessly divisive, and they seem to lose no opportunity to misplace blame.”

Mosby also said that she was “disgusted” by the video, and vowed to bring justice for the police officer.

Just days before the incident, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), similarly condemned Baltimore’s leadership.

“There’s no crime plan, there’s no continuity and it’s just simply unacceptable that people are being shot and killed in the streets every single day, and people are fed up with it,” he said, WBAL-TV reported.

Unfortunately, Baltimore is one of the most crime-ridden cities in America. The city set a per-capita homicide record in 2019.