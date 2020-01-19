The man who stopped a Texas church shooting warned that every American should “be prepared to protect yourself” in a video released Sunday.

Jack Wilson, who is an armed security guard at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, spoke out about the Dec. 29, 2019, shooting in an exclusive interview with student activist group Turning Point USA.

Wilson spent 30 years in the “defense world,” six years in Texas Army National Guard, and taught people how to shoot for 21 years at his own business, he said. He has a message for his fellow Americans: “There is evil in the world. Be prepared to protect yourself.”

When the shooter entered the church, Wilson said he quickly noticed the individual’s wig and fake beard. He said he observed the shooter at length and had gone into the audiovisual room at the church to put one of the cameras specifically on the shooter.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The shooter got up and briefly spoke to someone — and then pulled out his shotgun.

“By that time, Richard and I were both pulling our firearms out,” Wilson said, referring to fellow congregant and security guard Rich White, whom the shooter killed. “Richard told him, ‘Drop the gun, drop the gun.’ He shot Richard immediately. He turned and shot Tony Wallace.”

“I had people in front of me that prevented me from taking a body shot or torso shot,” the church security guard added. “The only shot I had was the headshot.”

Wilson said he took the headshot, and the shooter went down. (RELATED: Greg Abbott Gives Governor’s Medal Of Courage To Jack Wilson, The Man Who Stopped A Shooter In Texas Church)

“From the time the individual turned with the gun in his hands ’til I was over him was a total of six seconds,” he said.

Wilson said he credits God with giving him the training and the mindset to stop the shooter from harming more people in the congregation.

“It doesn’t start at that moment you need to protect yourself,” he warned. “You have to learn to use a firearm that you’re comfortable with, become proficient with it, train with it.”

Without the 2nd Amendment, Wilson said he believes “very strongly” that “you will lose all other rights.”

“The firearm is not the evil thing,” he said. “The person who had it is either good or evil. It’s not a firearm issue, it is a person issue.”

“I don’t feel like I killed an individual,” Wilson concluded. “I killed evil, I took out evil.”

