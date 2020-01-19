With just two weeks to go until the Iowa caucuses, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg are trying to take advantage of both a bitter fight between the more liberal top candidates, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and the senators’ absence from the campaign trail due to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The two more moderate candidates are trying, in the closing stretch of what has become a close four-way Iowa race, to stress both party unity and their electability.

Biden, who has two bus tours around the state planned, has also put out aggressive new ads saying he “can’t wait to kick [Trump] out of the White House” and is attacking Sanders for the high cost of his Medicare-for-all plan and what he says is a video by Sanders supporters that distorts his views on Social Security.

Buttigieg has been heavily campaigning, especially in counties that Trump won, emphasizing his personal touch and that he can be a generational unifier in this era of divisiveness, saying politics is not about who can defeat the other candidates or make the best debate point, but is “a way for us to connect our experience — our hopes, our pain — with others, and make one another better off,” according to the Post.

Biden, who has lately been attracting larger crowds, has been pressing a similar message, telling supporters over the weekend that “Our politics today has become so personal, so dirty, so divisive that it’s virtually impossible to get anything done. Unless we start to work together, the system won’t work.”