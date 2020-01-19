The New York Times editorial board announced on Sunday that it was endorsing two Democratic presidential candidates for the party’s nomination – Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) – a decision that was quickly mocked online by critics.

“In a break with convention, the editorial board has chosen to endorse two separate Democratic candidates for president,” The Times leftist editorial board wrote. “American voters must choose between three sharply divergent visions of the future.”

The Times immediately demonized everything that President Donald Trump has accomplished as racist and done out of “the veneration of a mythological past.”

The Times correctly noted that almost any one of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates would be “the most” far-left “president in decades on issues like health care, the economy, and government’s allocations of resources.”

The Times wrote:

There are legitimate questions about whether our democratic system is fundamentally broken. Our elections are getting less free and fair, Congress and the courts are increasingly partisan, foreign nations are flooding society with misinformation, a deluge of money flows through our politics. And the economic mobility that made the American dream possible is vanishing. Both the radical and the realist models warrant serious consideration. If there were ever a time to be open to new ideas, it is now. If there were ever a time to seek stability, now is it. That’s why we’re endorsing the most effective advocates for each approach. They are Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

The Times joined the rest of the media in trying to put an end to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign, highlighting problems with his age, health, and style of politics. The Times wrote:

Mr. Sanders would be 79 when he assumed office, and after an October heart attack, his health is a serious concern. Then, there’s how Mr. Sanders approaches politics. He boasts that compromise is anathema to him. Only his prescriptions can be the right ones, even though most are overly rigid, untested and divisive. He promises that once in office, a groundswell of support will emerge to push through his agenda. Three years into the Trump administration, we see little advantage to exchanging one over-promising, divisive figure in Washington for another. Good news, then, that Elizabeth Warren has emerged as a standard-bearer for the Democratic left. Senator Warren is a gifted storyteller. …

The reaction to The Times endorsements appeared to be most negative, including from those on the political Left.

Varshini Prakash, executive director of the far-left Sunrise Movement, responded mockingly: “oh ya totally this makes sense”

oh ya totally this makes sense https://t.co/HYGIk8TbRY — Varshini Prakash (@VarshPrakash) January 20, 2020

Left-wing activist Cameron Kasky wrote: “Which demographic is smaller: The amount of people who care about the NYT editorial board’s endorsement or the amount of people who saw ‘Dolittle’ this weekend?”

Which demographic is smaller: The amount of people who care about the NYT editorial board’s endorsement or the amount of people who saw “Dolittle” this weekend? https://t.co/nP0cwEJnvi — Cam Kasky (@cameron_kasky) January 20, 2020

Commentary Editor Abe Greenwald wrote: “The fear of being definitive, of saying no to one thing and yes to another, is one of the defining pathologies of the age.”

The fear of being definitive, of saying no to one thing and yes to another, is one of the defining pathologies of the age. https://t.co/nrpNZTPJWb — Abe Greenwald (@AbeGreenwald) January 20, 2020

Radio host John Batchelor wrote: “‘Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.’ Lewis Carroll”

“Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.” Lewis Carroll https://t.co/QHOAqJYQlV — John Batchelor (@batchelorshow) January 20, 2020

Chris Martin Palmer wrote: “Literally seconds from cancelling my subscription.”

Literally seconds from cancelling my subscription. https://t.co/rgrEnruAFr — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) January 20, 2020

Carol Roth wrote: “This is so patronizing and cringey… they can’t even pick one. ‘Oh, let’s be progressive and pick a woman! Well, we don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. Let’s pick both, they won’t mind…’”

This is so patronizing and cringey… they can’t even pick one. “Oh, let’s be progressive and pick a woman! Well, we don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. Let’s pick both, they won’t mind…” https://t.co/l6xxtPUCmD — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) January 20, 2020

