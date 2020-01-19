Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) argued on Sunday’s broadcast of “This Week” that senators should not “cave to partisanship and tribalism” during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Booker said, “Look, I worry about this election coming up a lot. And the — I hear Republican arguments that, hey, let’s just let the next — the voters decide. It’s almost like saying that the Astros have cheated, and we’re going to decide whether to hold the Astros accountable by how they do in the next game.”

He continued, “Our democracy is under attack. It is under ongoing attack. We have a president that is cooperating or leveraging, working with foreign powers to try to undermine the fairness of an election. We need to act. We need to act now. And all of us — and I know my senators. You just had a colleague that I am friends with, Richard Shelby. I know the goodness of this country, the decency of folks. This is a moment for us to get out of our partisan corners and to look at the long arc of history, and this incredible experiment with democracy that’s been going on for a couple of centuries plus right now.”

He added, “History has its eyes on us. How are we going to operate? We cannot cave to partisanship and tribalism that’s destroying our nation. In this moment, we’ve got to let our highest selves come through and sit in those seats and uphold the oath we all just swore last week and do right by our nation to ensure that this democracy endures.”

