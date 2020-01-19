Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzSunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial Senate GOP mulls speeding up Trump impeachment trial The Hill’s Morning Report — President Trump on trial MORE (R-Texas) said Sunday that the Senate’s impeachment trial could last as long as eight weeks if the chamber elects to hear from witnesses.

“I think it’s certainly possible that this trial could last one to two weeks, on the other hand if the Senate makes the decision to go down the road of additional witnesses that could extend it to six to eight weeks or even longer,” Cruz told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoBannon says Trump should delay State of the Union until after impeachment trial Mnuchin dismisses ‘rumor’ that China’s commitments in phase one of trade deal was changed in translation GOP rep: Pelosi is leaving a ‘sad’ legacy MORE on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“This week is going to be the first time in a year that the president has had the opportunity to defend himself, to lay out the facts, to lay out the law, to lay out the actual substance,” he added.

Cruz, like his fellow member of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.), said that if the Senate does vote to call witnesses, rules of reciprocity should apply.

“If the prosecution gets a witness, the defense gets a witness. If the prosecution gets two, the defense gets two. If the prosecution gets to call [former national security adviser] John Bolton John BoltonDemocrats file brief against Trump, ‘the Framers’ worst nightmare’ Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial Pelosi offers message to Trump on Bill Maher show: ‘You are impeached forever’ MORE, the prosecution gets to call Hunter Biden,” Cruz said. “The Democrats are terrified about seeing a witness like Hunter Biden testify because they don’t want to hear evidence of actual corruption.”

Democrats, Cruz said, “blocked all those witnesses in the House, they’re not going to succeed in blocking them in the senate. If they want to go down the road of witnesses, that means the president enjoys the rights to due process, which means he can call witnesses and lay out his defense.”