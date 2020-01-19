Donald Trump Jr. joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

During his appearance Maria asked Don Jr. about Republican donor Les Parnas.

Donald Trump Jr. set the record straight.

Donald Trump Jr.: I met him at some fundraising events. He was a donor to a superpac. He shows up at some of these things like anyone else. Honestly, I didn’t even realize he was Ukrainian I thought he was Israeli. The reality is you don’t know him that well but that’s the problem with how this world works, right? You take a couple pictures with someone. If he’s a donor you stand in line and have dinner with 50 people and that’s how it works. The media then takes it, “Oh! They’re buddies!” I guarantee my father couldn’t pick this guy out of a lineup. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t taken pictures with him… This is how the game works. The media pretends that they don’t know this is how the game works.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

As was previously reported — On Monday Democrats released ‘notes’ by Lev Parnas, a GOP donor, that he claims show Rudy Giuliani ordered him to to call the President Zelensky of Ukraine and tell him aid would not be forthcoming if he didn’t agree to investigate the Bidens.

On Wednesday night Rachel Maddow invited Lev Parnas on to discuss his evidence that will finally take down the Orange Man and his evil pro-American regime!

This Lev Parnas news was already reported in The New York Times back in November!

And Rush Limbaugh called it — Predicting in November that Democrats would come back and use Lev Parnas in their attacks on President Trump. The legendary conservative radio host predicted on November 11th that indicted Ukrainian Lev Parnas will be the Democrats’ Great Ukrainian Hope.

During the interview Parnas, an obscure Republican donor, indicted President Trump, Vice President Pence, Rudy Giuliani, AG Bill Barr, Joe di Genova, Victoria Toensing and Rep. Devin Nunes.

After the interview the Department of Justice published a response to Lev Parnas and his claims saying his comments about Bill Barr were “100% false.”

And… The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, the Ukrainian President, President Trump, Rep. Devin Nunes, Chris Keating, Viktor Shokin and a MSNBC Hack all claim Lev Parnas is lying.

The post Donald Trump Jr. on Lev Parnas: “I Guarantee You My Father Could Not Pick Him Out of a Lineup” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.