Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate because of anything pertaining to President Donald Trump, but allegedly to harm Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

While discussing the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, Trump Jr. said, “The other thing I think Nancy’s trying to do with the delay is prevent other people, like Bernie, from actually being on the campaign trail.”

“Right,” Bartiromo responded.

“In other words, to try to guarantee…” Trump Jr. continued.

“Once again, they’re colluding against Bernie Sanders,” Bartiromo responded.

“Yes,” Trump Jr. replied. “By the way, I love that they collude against themselves in this way, because the last time they colluded to rig the Democrat primary, it worked out perfectly for us because we got Hillary, and that was a godsend.”

Political analyst Ari Fleicher also believes that is what Pelosi was doing in delaying sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, writing, “Don’t rule out that the reason Pelosi hasn’t sent impeachment to the Senate is to hurt Warren and Sanders, and to help Biden. She knows she has no leverage over Sen. McConnell, but by timing the trial so it takes place during the Iowa lead-up, she has leverage over the liberals.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

President Trump also agreed, writing on Twitter: “They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously. They are bringing him out of so important Iowa in order that, as a Senator, he sit through the Impeachment Hoax Trial. Crazy Nancy thereby gives the strong edge to Sleepy Joe Biden, and Bernie is shut out again. Very unfair, but that’s the way the Democrats play the game. Anyway, it’s a lot of fun to watch!”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo: “This is the dirty little secret nobody is talking about: why the Speaker held these papers. This benefits Joe Biden. This harms Senator Sanders, who is in first place and could become their nominee.”

The Federalist ran a piece recently that floated the same reason for Pelosi’s actions, writing: “Sanders, however, clearly has momentum at a critical point in the primary that will now be interrupted by the impeachment proceedings. The fact that the impeachment trial will trap Sanders, Warren, and Klobuchar in the nation’s capital for the final days before the caucus leave the state wide open to Biden and Buttigieg in the senators’ absence.”

The Federalist added, “Pelosi’s bizarre and politically unwise decision to delay impeachment until this crucial moment provokes the question, then, of whether Pelosi deliberately held up the impeachment trial to sabotage the far-left senators’ campaigns.”