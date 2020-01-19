Prince Harry and Meghan are cut off.

In a statement from the Queen and Buckingham Palace on Saturday, it was announced the couple will “not use” their royal titles or get taxpayer cash — and pay back $3 million for the renovation of their home.

Because they are no longer working members of the royal family, Markle and Harry will no longer be referred to as “HRH” — his or her royal highness. This is apparently by choice, not by force. They will keep their Duke and Dutchess titles. Harry will remain sixth in line to the throne.

The two “are required to step back from Royal duties,” the statement reads. Because of this, “they will no longer receive public funds.”

The Sussexes “have shared their wish” to pay back the public for the 2.4 million pounds — equivalent to $3.1 million — for the refurbishment of their Frogmore cottage home.

The Queen had reportedly been “privately unhappy” about the money spent on the remodeling.

While the pair can no longer represent the queen, their actions will still “uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

The changes will be enacted this spring.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family,” Queen Elizabeth said, also referencing her great-grandson.

Calling the Megxit deal “constructive and supportive,” the Windsor family matriarch said she “recognise[s] the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

She is also “particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the queen’s statement said.

Last week, Harry and Meghan generated shockwaves when they revealed they were planning to splinter from the royal family. In their initial bombshell, they revealed their desire to become “financially independent,” as well as to move to “North America.”

Meghan has been hiding out with Archie, 8 months, in Vancouver since the split was announced.

Archie’s name will remain the same. At birth, his parents chose for him to not use an aristocratic title.

On Monday, the queen, Prince Charles and Prince William met with Prince Harry to hash out the logistics of his family’s departure.

During his first post-Megxit royal appearance on Thursday, Harry had fans on Instagram wondering if it would be his last when he posted a story with the song lyrics “I want to leave my country.”

With Post Wires

