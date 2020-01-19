General Mike Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell was on Mark Levin’s show on Friday.

This was an excellent interview. Sidney Powell dropped a couple of very newsworthy quotes about the Flynn case.

Sidney Powell: Every American should be terrified in what is happening in this case. It could happen to anyone that they want to target and destroy… Thank you so much, Mark. And we’re not going to quit until we win and I’m going to expose every bit of it. Friday next week is going to be phenomenal. It’s going to be EPIC!

Below is a link to the interview with Mark Levin and Sidney Powell:

There are many takeaways from this amazing interview.

1. General Flynn is a patriot and was set up by some criminals in the Deep State.

2. They threatened Flynn to plead guilty by threatening to indict his son

3. The judge overseeing the case is preventing General Flynn from being provided Brady material related to his case

4. Powell listed a battery of documents that the DOJ withheld from General Flynn that would have proved his innocence

5. Powell has withdrawn General Flynn’s plea of guilty

6. Prosecutor Van Grack tried to get Flynn to make a false statement and Powell has evidence of this

7. Flynn can seek an appeal upon sentencing

8. Supplemental brief will have stunning reasons to withdraw the guilty plea this Friday

Friday’s filing by Powell should be something. She already had a list of documents that no one knew even existed. She had the phone ID’s for Joseph Mifsud’s phones. She knew Mifsud was with Halper at the event that Flynn attended in 2015. Powell knows more than we know.

