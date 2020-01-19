Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiDemocrats file brief against Trump, ‘the Framers’ worst nightmare’ Trump lawyers attack House impeachment as ‘brazen and unlawful’ effort to overturn 2016 results Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump’s newest Russia adviser, Andrew Peek, leaves post: report Hawley expects McConnell’s final impeachment resolution to give White House defense ability to motion to dismiss Trump rips New York City sea wall: ‘Costly, foolish’ and ‘environmentally unfriendly idea’ MORE’s personal attorney, on Sunday said he would “love” to be a witness in the Senate’s upcoming impeachment trial as Democrats press for further information about his and the president’s dealings in Ukraine.

“I would love to see a trial. I’d love to be a witness — because I’m a potential witness in the trial — and explain to everyone the corruption that I found in Ukraine, that far out-surpasses any that I’ve ever seen before, involving Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden alleges Sanders campaign ‘doctored video’ to attack him on Social Security record Sanders campaign responds to Biden doctored video claims: Biden should ‘stop trying to doctor’ public record Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger pens op-ed in defense of Biden: ‘I stuttered once, too. I dare you to mock me’ MORE and a lot of other Democrats,” he said on John Catsimatidis’ radio show.

Giuliani was a key figure in Trump’s alleged efforts to get Kyiv to investigate his political rivals, chiefly former Vice President Joe Biden. The alleged pressure campaign is at the heart of the Senate’s upcoming impeachment trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently uncovered evidence pointed to Giuliani’s contact with several Ukrainian figures, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

New documents were also released this week by the House regarding Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas’ work in Ukraine. The documents included text messages that sparked questions about whether or not Republicans had former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchSunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial Parnas pressure grows on Senate GOP House Democrats release second batch of Parnas materials MORE under surveillance. These new revelations have led to heightened pressure for the Senate to call both Giuliani and Parnas as witnesses in its trial next week.

House Democrats allege that the White House sought to leverage nearly $400 million in military aid and a White House visit to pressure Ukraine to launch the requested probes.

While Democrats have maintained the pressure put on Kyiv was improper, and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said Thursday that the administration’s freezing of nearly $400 million in aid to Kyiv broke the law, Giuliani has maintained Trump’s rivals were in fact engaged in corruption.

“I have those facts. I have those witnesses. I have documents, and I have recordings. And I would love to get them out in public, because everyone is trying to suppress them to protect Joe Biden,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

No evidence has emerged to suggest the former vice president acted improperly regarding his dealings with Ukraine.

The Senate, which will launch its trial Tuesday, is widely expected to acquit Trump along mostly party lines.

John Catsimatidis is an investor in The Hill.