Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) sparred with host Chuck ToddCharles (Chuck) David ToddShepard Smith talking to MSNBC about prime-time spot as network eyes Chuck Todd move: report Administration officials defend Trump claims, Soleimani intelligence as senators push back on briefing Sunday shows – Administration officials grilled on Trump’s Iran claims MORE on NBC’s “Meet the Press” about whether Lev Parnas should testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

Todd asked Perdue why Parnas, an associate of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump’s newest Russia adviser, Andrew Peek, leaves post: report Hawley expects McConnell’s final impeachment resolution to give White House defense ability to motion to dismiss Trump rips New York City sea wall: ‘Costly, foolish’ and ‘environmentally unfriendly idea’ MORE‘s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDemocrats file brief against Trump, ‘the Framers’ worst nightmare’ Trump lawyers attack House impeachment as ‘brazen and unlawful’ effort to overturn 2016 results Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial MORE, should not testify “under oath” in the upper chamber.

Perdue responded, saying any Parnas testimony would be “second-hand information.”

“This is a distraction,” Perdue said. “This a person that’s been indicted. Right now, he’s out on bail. He’s been meeting with the House Intel Committee. If the House felt like this information was pertinent, I would think they would have included him.”

“How is it second hand?” Todd asked. “He was in Ukraine. He was doing the bidding,” adding that Parnas seems to hold “material evidence that might be helpful in connecting some dots.”

WATCH: @ChuckTodd asks @SenDavidPerdue why the Senate shouldn’t hear from Lev Parnas “under oath?” #MTP #IfItSunday Perdue: “Again, second hand information. This is a distraction.” Chuck Todd: “How is it second hand? He was in Ukraine. He was doing the bidding.” pic.twitter.com/qir3A1gRnK — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 19, 2020

“Well, that’s the deal he’s trying to make to get his sentence reduced,” Perdue said. “I’m not sure he does at all personally.”

The Georgia senator also denied that Parnas was close to the president, citing Trump’s claims that he didn’t know Parnas. And when Todd asked about Giuliani bringing Parnas closer to the president, Perdue said Trump’s personal lawyer was “trying to get access to the government of the Ukraine.”

“And that was one way to do it,” he said.

Parnas made a slew of new accusations against Trump and his administration in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowSunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial Parnas pressure grows on Senate GOP Dems plan marathon prep for Senate trial, wary of Trump trying to ‘game’ the process MORE last Wednesday, saying the president knew about Giuliani’s pressure campaign to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden alleges Sanders campaign ‘doctored video’ to attack him on Social Security record Sanders campaign responds to Biden doctored video claims: Biden should ‘stop trying to doctor’ public record Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger pens op-ed in defense of Biden: ‘I stuttered once, too. I dare you to mock me’ MORE.

Parnas’s interview came after evidence he supplied to the House was released, revealing his communications with Giuliani.

The House impeachment inquiry began after a whistleblower report detailed Trump asking the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden in a July phone call, days after U.S. military aid was withheld from the country. The Senate trial is set to begin this week after the House sent two articles of impeachment to the upper chamber.