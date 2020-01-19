Republican Sen. Richard ShelbyRichard Craig ShelbySunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial Appropriators fume over reports of Trump plan to reprogram .2 billion for wall The Hill’s Morning Report — Impeachment tug-of-war expected to end soon MORE (Ala.) on Sunday said President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump’s newest Russia adviser, Andrew Peek, leaves post: report Hawley expects McConnell’s final impeachment resolution to give White House defense ability to motion to dismiss Trump rips New York City sea wall: ‘Costly, foolish’ and ‘environmentally unfriendly idea’ MORE’s requests for foreign nations to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden alleges Sanders campaign ‘doctored video’ to attack him on Social Security record Sanders campaign responds to Biden doctored video claims: Biden should ‘stop trying to doctor’ public record Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger pens op-ed in defense of Biden: ‘I stuttered once, too. I dare you to mock me’ MORE and his son were “just statements” and that presidents were prone to “mistakes of judgement.”

Shelby made the comments amid questioning on ABC’s “This Week” about the upcoming Senate impeachment trial and whether Trump’s dealings with Ukraine met the standard for an impeachable offense. Host George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosPelosi: Trump is ‘impeached for life’ National security adviser: US embassies not evacuated because ‘we’re not going to cut and run every time somebody threatens us’ Pelosi on Trump: ‘Every knock from him is a boost’ MORE pressed Shelby on whether it was appropriate for Trump to solicit foreign interference, regardless of whether he felt it was impeachable or not.

“Well, I don’t know that has actually been proven. That’s all in dispute. I’ve never seen anything where Trump was actually involved in it,” Shelby responded, prompting Stephanopoulos to note that Trump publicly urged China and Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in early October.

Trump made the statements while speaking with reporters about a week after the White House released a partial transcript showing that he’d urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate unfounded theories about 2016 election interference and unsubstantiated allegations about the Bidens.

“We’ve seen the president in public ask the Ukrainians to get involved, asked the Chinese to get involved,” Stephanopoulos said.

“Well, those are just statements, political. They make them all the time,” Shelby said.

“So it’s OK?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I didn’t say it was OK. People do things, things happen,” Shelby responded, noting that the president is “human” and that he’s going to make “mistakes of judgement.” He argued that both Republican and Democratic presidents made similar mistakes in the past.

The House in December voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him just the third president in U.S. history to face Senate removal. The vote followed an inquiry into allegations that Trump used nearly $400 million in military aid as a source of leverage in his push to get Ukraine to announce beneficial investigations into his political rivals.

Republicans in the House and Senate have roundly condemned the charges brought against Trump, though some have spoken out about Trump’s infamous July 25 phone call with Zelensky. In early October, Rep. Mac Thornberry William (Mac) McClellan ThornberryRepublicans eye top spot on Natural Resources panel Overnight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran ‘standing down’ | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers Democrats ‘utterly unpersuaded’ by evidence behind Soleimani strike MORE (Texas), the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said that Trump’s call with Zelesnky was “inappropriate,” but not impeachable.

Echoing Trump’s legal team’s defenses, Shelby said on ABC that the president’s conduct did not meet the standard for impeachment. But he also noted that the Senate should “wait and see what comes out in the trial itself.”

House Democrats on Saturday released a 111-page brief outlining their case to impeach Trump. The filing argues that Trump’s conduct was the “the Framers’ worst nightmare” and that he should be removed from office.