Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamSunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial Parnas pressure grows on Senate GOP Senate GOP mulls speeding up Trump impeachment trial MORE (R-S.C.) conceded Sunday that the House-passed articles of impeachment against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump’s newest Russia adviser, Andrew Peek, leaves post: report Hawley expects McConnell’s final impeachment resolution to give White House defense ability to motion to dismiss Trump rips New York City sea wall: ‘Costly, foolish’ and ‘environmentally unfriendly idea’ MORE would not be dismissed without a trial in the Senate despite the near certainty that the upper chamber will vote to acquit the president.

“Have you given up on the idea that the majority will vote to dismiss case right away?” host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFox’s Chris Wallace asks if Trump legal team filled with people who have their own axe to grind Chris Wallace: Pelosi plan to force ‘McConnell to bow to her will’ was a ‘total failure’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Impeachment week MORE asked Graham on “Fox News Sunday.”

“That’s dead for practical purposes,” Graham told Wallace. “There are a lot of senators who I think will wind up acquitting the president but believe we need to hear the House’s case [and] the president’s case in answer to the House’s case.”

“The idea of dismissing the case early on is not going to happen,” he added. “We don’t have the votes for that.”

Graham also said he intends to vote against hearing from witnesses desired by Democrats — including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoSunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial Parnas pressure grows on Senate GOP Dems plan marathon prep for Senate trial, wary of Trump trying to ‘game’ the process MORE, former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonDemocrats file brief against Trump, ‘the Framers’ worst nightmare’ Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial Pelosi offers message to Trump on Bill Maher show: ‘You are impeached forever’ MORE and acting White House chief of staff Mike Mulvaney — as well as those Republicans have called for — including 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden alleges Sanders campaign ‘doctored video’ to attack him on Social Security record Sanders campaign responds to Biden doctored video claims: Biden should ‘stop trying to doctor’ public record Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger pens op-ed in defense of Biden: ‘I stuttered once, too. I dare you to mock me’ MORE, Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the House’s impeachment inquiry.

“If we call one witness, we’re going to call all the witnesses. There’s not going to be a process where the Democrats get their witnesses and the president gets shut out,” he added. “I want this trial to get over as quick as possible. I want the people of the United States to pick the next president.”