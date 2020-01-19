The Dems have no shame in pursuing a fraudulent case for impeachment fraudulently. No shame at all. I thought they had reached the limit in justifying their haste in the House proceedings by the alleged emergency presented by President Trump, and then sitting on the articles of impeachment for a month for some ulterior purpose. That was not the limit. After Speaker Nancy Pelosi proclaimed the solemn and prayerful nature of the Dems’ pursuit, however, they reached the limit so far with the gross engrossment ceremony celebrating the transmission of the articles to the Senate. In the tweet below the Trump campaign caught Pelosi at prayer with Democratic high priest Bill Maher. You can understand why it might be difficult for her to keep a straight face.

Via Glenn Reynolds/InstaPundit (“WHEN HACKS CAN’T EVEN HACK RIGHT”).