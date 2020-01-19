Politicians are known for their lack of self-awareness, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s absence of mindfulness may have reached new heights.

At a campaign event in Iowa Sunday afternoon, CBS News reporter Zak Hudak asked the presidential hopeful if it’s disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American people about anything. Warren’s response was priceless.

“How could the American people want someone who lies to them?” Warren said, seemingly unaware of her own fibbing. Based on a video posted on Twitter, it does not appear that Zudak asked Warren any follow-up questions.

Where shall we begin?

Warren has an extensive history of bending the truth. Below are some of her greatest hits:

Perhaps most famously, Warren claimed for years that she was a Native American, but a DNA test show that she was almost entirely of white European ancestry. “According to Carlos D. Bustamante, a Stanford University professor and expert in the field of population genetics, Warren’s possible Native American ancestry traces back six to 10 generations. The results of her DNA test suggest that Warren is between 1/64th and 1/1024th Native American,” reported TheBlaze.

In November 2019, Warren falsely claimed that her children only attended public schools. However, a yearbook obtained by the Washington Free Beacon clearly showed that her son, Alex Warren, attended Kirby Hall School, an elite private K-12 school in Austin, Texas, in the mid-1980s.

In February 2019, TheBlaze reported that Warren falsely claimed having American Indian heritage on her Texas State Bar registration card. Through a public records request, the Washington Post obtained a copy of her 1986 registration card on which Warren hand-wrote “American Indian” in the field for “race.

As Michael Brendan Dougherty notes in National Review, “Warren plagiarized her contribution to a book of Native American home recipes, Pow Wow Chow, from a French cookbook.” Not to be outdone, “Harvard bragged about its hiring of Warren and advertised her as an addition to its diversity, though reporting in recent years has attempted to obscure whether this was a help to her,” wrote Dougherty.

Of course, it’s also entirely possible that Warren is also lying about her exchange with Sen. Bernie Sanders where she claimed the Vermont socialist told her a woman could not be elected president—something that’s difficult to believe since Sanders publicly said in 1980s that a woman could be president.