On Saturday Joe Biden spoke with a small group of supporters at an Iowa rally.

During his speech Biden accused the Bernie Campaign of doctoring a video of him on Social Security.

Joe Biden falsely accuses Bernie’s campaign of using a doctored video of him on Social Security and blatantly lies saying, ‘press confirmed the tape is doctored.’ AP: “The video in question…does not appear to be altered.”https://t.co/ZtHqkPayq6#BidenSocialSecurityCuts https://t.co/8xS7CBv5CH pic.twitter.com/cLkuPG1c0E — 🔥BERNforBernie2020🔥RegisterToVote🔥 (@BernForBernie20) January 19, 2020

But the video was not doctored, Joe Biden DID propose to cut Social Security.

Bernie’s Campaign Manager Faiz Shakir said, “The facts are very clear: Biden not only pushed to cut Social Security — he is on tape proudly bragging about it on multiple occasions.”

Hat Tip Ed

