https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/its-on-joe-biden-accuses-bernies-campaign-of-doctoring-video-of-him-on-social-security-but-its-not-true-and-not-doctored-video/

On Saturday Joe Biden spoke with a small group of supporters at an Iowa rally.

During his speech Biden accused the Bernie Campaign of doctoring a video of him on Social Security.

But the video was not doctored, Joe Biden DID propose to cut Social Security.

Bernie’s Campaign Manager Faiz Shakir said, “The facts are very clear: Biden not only pushed to cut Social Security — he is on tape proudly bragging about it on multiple occasions.”

Hat Tip Ed

The post It’s On! Joe Biden Accuses Bernie’s Campaign of Doctoring Video of Him on Social Security — But It’s Not True and Not Doctored! (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...