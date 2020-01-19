President Donald Trump used a Sunday afternoon tweet to criticize former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for his anti-gun comments after an armed parishioner stopped a church shooting last month.

“Now Mini Mike Bloomberg is critical of Jack Wilson, who saved perhaps hundreds of people in a Church because he was carrying a gun, and knew how to use it,” Trump wrote. “Jack quickly killed the shooter, who was beginning a rampage. Mini is against the 2nd A. His ads are Fake, just like him!”

After armed volunteer security guard Jack Wilson took out the shooter who had already killed two fellow parishioners at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas on December 29, Bloomberg used the incident not to praise Wilson’s heroics, but rather to argue that the “average citizen” should not be “carrying a gun in a crowded place.”

“It may be true that someone in the congregation had his own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people, but it’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot,” the former New York City mayor said. “You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.”

Wilson, a recent recipient of the Governor’s Medal of Courage for his heroism, told Turning Point that the Second Amendment is crucial to keep from losing “all other rights.” (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Doesn’t Thank Armed Churchgoers Who Stopped A Mass Shooting in Texas)

“The firearm is not the evil thing,” Wilson said. “The person who had it is either good or evil. It’s not a firearm issue, it is a person issue.”

