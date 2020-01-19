Jack Schlossberg, former President John F. Kennedy’s grandson, is blasting Vice President Pence for invoking Kennedy’s 1957 book “Profiles in Courage” in an op-ed encouraging Senate Democrats to vote to acquit President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump’s newest Russia adviser, Andrew Peek, leaves post: report Hawley expects McConnell’s final impeachment resolution to give White House defense ability to motion to dismiss Trump rips New York City sea wall: ‘Costly, foolish’ and ‘environmentally unfriendly idea’ MORE in his impeachment trial.

In a Twitter thread Saturday, Schlossberg called the op-ed “a total perversion of JFK’s legacy and the meaning of courage.”

Pence’s op-ed in The Wall Street Journal specifically cited former Sen. Edmund Ross (R-Kan.), who broke with Republicans in 1865 to vote for then-President Andrew Johnson’s acquittal. The vice president, citing Ross, wrote, “The question naturally arises: Who, among the Senate Democrats, will stand up to the passions of their party this time? Who will stand up against ‘legislative mob rule’ and for the rule of law? Who will be the 2020 Profile in Courage?”

Schlossberg responded that Pence “is right to celebrate Ross, a public servant who, foreseeing his own defeated, nonetheless summoned the courage to vote his conscience, and put the national interest above his own. But let’s not be confused. @realDonaldTrump was impeached because he did the exact opposite — he put his own interests ahead of our country’s national security and, in the process, broke federal law.”

Schlossberg went on to accuse Pence and Republicans in Congress of failing “the test of courage,” writing that “rather than risk their career or endure personal reprisal, they excuse the President’s and others’ admitted wrongdoing and disgraceful behavior.”

Schlossberg, who serves as a member of the Profiles in Courage Award Committee, went on to say that he would view Republicans breaking with their party in the trial as requiring more political courage than the reverse.

