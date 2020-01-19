Presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump made remarks about former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday evening at a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa that have been taken as mocking his childhood stuttering–however Trump denies even knowing Biden has a history of stuttering. In response, Biden supporter ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ pilot Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger had an op-ed promptly published in the New York Times on Saturday (wonder how that happened) attacking Trump over her alleged mocking of Biden’s stutter–even though Biden himself said last month his verbal lapses on the campaign trail are not due to stuttering.

CBS reporter Adam Brewster posted a video clip with a straightforward report on Trump’s comments, “Lara Trump on the Dem field/debate “I feel kind of sad for Joe Biden…I’m supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time he comes on stage or they turn to him I’m like ‘Joe can you get it out? Let’s get the words out Joe.’ …The problem is that’s their front runner”

Lara Trump on the Dem field/debate “I feel kind of sad for Joe Biden…I’m supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time he comes on stage or they turn to him I’m like ‘Joe can you get it out? Let’s get the words out Joe.’ …The problem is that’s their front runner” pic.twitter.com/oJgXRkIHbJ — Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) January 17, 2020

Vox hack reporter Aaron Rupar retweeted Brewster’s video clip but with his own anti-Trump narrative that went viral among Trump-hating liberals and media, “Here’s @LaraLeaTrump at Trump event in Iowa mocking Biden for stuttering: “I feel kind of sad for Biden … I’m supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time they turn to him I’m like, ‘Joe can you get it out? Let’s get the words out Joe.’”

Here’s @LaraLeaTrump at Trump event in Iowa mocking Biden for stuttering: “I feel kind of sad for Biden … I’m supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time they turn to him I’m like, ‘Joe can you get it out? Let’s get the words out Joe.’” pic.twitter.com/0inN9wXYJF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 17, 2020

Trump responded Friday night to numerous critical media reports, saying she did not mock Biden for stuttering and did not know he had a stutter, “Yet another example of the egregious reporting we see every day in the mainstream media. Anyone who takes 10 seconds to watch what I actually said can clearly see that I never mention a stutter — didn’t even know he had one — but they can’t help themselves”

Yet another example of the egregious reporting we see every day in the mainstream media. Anyone who takes 10 seconds to watch what I actually said can clearly see that I never mention a stutter — didn’t even know he had one — but they can’t help themselves https://t.co/i7oyVR6xlp — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) January 18, 2020

Headline and excerpt from the Sullunberger article published by the New York Times on Saturday:

Capt. ‘Sully’ Sullenberger: Like Joe Biden, I Once Stuttered, Too. I Dare You to Mock Me.

The retired pilot responds to recent comments from the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on the way the former vice president talks.

As a small boy in Denison, Texas, I remember vividly the anguish of being called on in grade school, knowing that I was going to have a hard time getting the words out; that my words could not keep up with my mind, and they would often come out jumbled. My neck and face would quickly begin to flush a bright red, the searing heat rising all the way to the top of my head; every eye in the room on me; the intense and painful humiliation, and bullying that would follow, all because of my inability to get the words out. Those feelings came rushing back, when I heard Lara Trump mocking former Vice President Joe Biden at a Trump campaign event, with the very words that caused my childhood agony. “Joe, can you get it out?” Ms. Trump was seen saying onstage, as a few giggles are heard from an otherwise silent audience. “Let’s get the words out, Joe.” In the interest of full disclosure, I attended a fundraiser last year for the Biden campaign, but this issue goes beyond politics. Regardless of how you feel about Joe Biden, or his chances of becoming the Democratic nominee for president; whether you are a Republican, a Democrat, or none of the above; whether you stuttered as a child or laughed at one who did; whether as a parent you try to protect your own stuttering child from taunts such as those made by the president’s daughter-in-law; these words come without hesitation: Stop. Grow up. Show some decency. People who can’t, have no place in public life. What might a child who stutters, as I did, feel when they hear a grown-up on a public stage trying to make a bunch of other adults laugh by ridiculing a public figure who also stutters?…

Biden spoke to Axios last month and said his speech lapses on the campaign trail are not due to stuttering.

“I don’t think of myself as continuing to stutter. … That doesn’t cross my mind that I’m stuttering,” Biden said. “Look, the mistakes I make are mistakes. And some people think I still stutter. I don’t think of myself that way.” Sometimes, Biden said, “I’ll find myself searching for a second” to find the words — but “I’ve always attributed that to being tired and not to the stutter.”

