(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — A significant portion of people are sleepwalking their way through existence, according to a recent survey of 2,000 British adults. Many respondents admitted that they avoid every day tasks such as socializing, cooking dinner, washing their hair, and even having sex all because they’re too exhausted all the time.

The survey, commissioned by Spatone, identified working out and household cleaning as the top two activities most frequently avoided, but half of the participants also said they routinely eat out or order delivery for dinner because they’re too tired to cook for themselves. Another quarter of female respondents said they have gone to bed still wearing make-up as they were too exhausted to wash up before falling asleep.

In all, 30% have canceled a date or other social plans because they couldn’t bring themselves to leave the house. Many respondents also said they’ve avoided driving, food shopping, and reading because such activities sounded too challenging.

