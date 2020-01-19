Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends” she was not opposed to Republican senators calling Hunter or Joe Biden in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Witt said, “If the Senate agrees to call witnesses, including some of the Democrats, want to hear from, John Bolton, even Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, even though those would be a long shot, would you be okay with the Republicans call Joe Biden or Hunter Biden, would that be a fair exchange?”

Waters said, “They can call whomever they want to call. We know should they call Biden, they’re attempting to distract attention away from what the president is accused of.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN