Meghan Markle’s father spoke to reporters this week following the news that Prince Harry and Princess Meghan were stepping away from the Royal Family.

Meghan’s estranged father accused his daughter of “cheapening” the Royal Family and “making it shabby.”

Meghan Markle wants to move back to Los Angeles but only after Trump leaves office — in 20205.

Reuters reported:

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, accused his daughter of “cheapening” the British royal family in part of an interview released a day after Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife would no longer be working members of the monarchy. The palace announced on Saturday that the couple would no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles and would pay their own way in life. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the whole country wished them “the very best” with the new arrangement… …Thomas Markle told Channel 5 news in a documentary that he believed Meghan was tossing away “every girl’s dream”. “It’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream. Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away, for, it looks like she’s tossing that away for money,” he said… …Thomas Markle described the royal family as “one of the greatest long-living institutions ever”, saying that when Meghan married Harry in May 2018 they took an obligation “to be part of the royals and to represent the royals”. “This is like one of the greatest long-living institutions ever,” he said. “They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, they’re making it shabby … They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown of it now. It is something that is ridiculous, they shouldn’t be doing this.” Thomas Markle and his daughter have been estranged since her marriage to Harry.

