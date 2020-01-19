Popular televangelist Jack Van Impe died on Saturday at the age of 88, according to his website.

Van Impe preached in response to current events and end-times prophesy for 30 years on his TV show, “Van Impe Presents,” which was broadcast for decades on the Trinity Broadcasting Network.

“The beloved Dr. Jack Van Impe was welcomed into Heaven by His blessed Savior and Lord who he had so faithfully served in ministry for over 70 years,” reads the statement on his website.

“Please pray for his beloved wife and lifelong ministry partner Rexella and their families as they grieve this immense loss and for wisdom as she and the Board lead the ministry in the days ahead. Further details about Dr. Van Impe’s homecoming celebration will be published later.”