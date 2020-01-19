President Trump has filed a short and sweet six-page Answer to the two articles of impeachment forwarded by the House to the Senate last week. I have embedded a PDF of the Answer below. Trump’s brief is to follow tomorrow.

The House impeachment managers filed their 111-page brief last week. It is accessible online here. As Politico put it, the House brief “featured a slate of evidence that has emerged in the month since the House impeached Trump on Dec. 18.”

Politico does not pause to explain why that might be. It takes the House brief at face value.

The case for impeachment urged by the House brings to mind the immortal words of Fielding Mellish in the film Bananas. What we have here “is a travesty! It’s a travesty of a mockery of a sham of a mockery of a travesty of two mockeries of a sham!” Not entirely inappropriately, this is the spirit of Trump’s Answer.

