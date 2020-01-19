Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign has reportedly been researching the possibility of offering fellow contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) two top Cabinet positions if Sanders wins the nomination and the general election against President Donald Trump.

Multiple sources within the Sanders campaign told The Intercept, a hard-left publication that is plugged in to the far-left of the Democratic Party, that Sanders’ campaign has been researching if they legally can make Warren vice president and treasury secretary at the same time.

The Intercept reported:

The answer is yes: There is nothing in the Constitution that bars the vice president from also serving as treasury secretary. Sanders has made no final decisions on a potential running mate or cabinet officers, and did not direct the inquiry, nor was he involved in it, as he considers such questions premature and presumptuous. … The research into the question of Warren’s dual eligibility reflects the political affinity that has long existed between the two — an affinity that was dealt a setback over the past week, as the pair clashed over the contents of a year-old private conversation. The sources were not authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations.

The report says that Sanders was a big supporter of Warren’s efforts in creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has been described as the most unaccountable governmental agency in the U.S. federal government.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported in February 2017 that numerous government employees at the CFPB were making even more money than the top leaders in the U.S. Senate:

The Senate majority and minority leaders are paid $193,000 annually. Two hundred and one CFPB employees outdo Sens. Mitch McConnell and Charles Schumer in pay.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan of Wisconsin receives $223,000 per year, but that’s less than what 54 CFPB employees are paid.

Another 170 CFPB employees earn more than the secretaries of defense and state, the attorney general and the director of national intelligence. All cabinet salaries are capped at $199,700, but not at the bureau. Thirty-nine CFPB employees earn more than the $230,000 paid to Vice President Mike Pence.

A total of 198 CFPB employees also earn more than their ultimate boss, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellin, who is paid $201,700.

Overall, 449 CFPB employees get at least $100,000 per year and 228 CFPB are paid more than $200,000, according to publicly available 2016 data.

The Intercept further noted that the Sanders campaign’s interest in the dual position for Warren comes after their recent fight over an alleged conversation from December 2018 in which Warren claims that Sanders told her that a woman could not be elected president.

“Ideologically, Sanders and Warren are largely aligned when it comes to Wall Street, though Warren has concentrated more attention on bankers, meaning the two different skill sets could complement each other in the same administration,” The Intercept added. “Warren’s is the type of oversight and policymaking Sanders could envision leading from the perch at the Treasury Department, sources said, with the added power of being vice president, as well. Though no serious discussions have begun about a cabinet or running mate, the campaign wanted to know whether such a scenario was constitutionally permissible.”