Saudi Arabia’s military has shot down a ballistic missile fired towards one of its cities.

Residents heard a loud explosion over the south-western city of Najran, close to the Middle Eastern country’s border with Yemen.

It was reportedly fired by Houthi rebels based in Yemen – a day after they launched a strike on a military base.

The attack killed more than 70 people in the city of Marib, injuring dozens of others.

Yemen’s President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi told the military it needs to be on high alert following the massacre.

It “confirms without doubt that the Houthis have no desire for peace”, he said.

The country’s government has been battling the Iran-backed Houthis since 2014, when they seized control of the northern capital of Sanaa.

The Houthis deny being puppets of Iran and say they are fighting a corrupt system.

Tensions have escalated in the region since the US assassinated Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani earlier this month.

Iran afterwards fired missiles at US military bases in Iraq, taking out one of its own passenger planes in the process.

Most of the 176 killed were Iranian citizens, with protesters now demanding the resignation of the country’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, aerospace commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) a military wing designed to defend the country’s Islamic system – admitted full responsibility.

Iran’s President has warned that European troops could be in danger in the Middle East, and said that US soldiers are not safe in the region.

Hassan Rouhani issued the thinly-veiled threat after Britain, France and Germany started a “dispute process” over the 2015 nuclear deal.

European leaders fear Iran is not letting its commitments on the agreement, which limited its nuclear activity.

Rouhani said: “Today, the American soldier is in danger, tomorrow the European soldier could be in danger.”