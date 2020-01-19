Rep. Adam Schiff, the head prosecutor in the trial against President Donald Trump, met with at least four other impeachment managers on Sunday to discuss strategy, The Hill reports.

Schiff was tight-lipped to reporters, saying “I’m really not going to comment except to say we’re just doing our trial preparation” and refused to reveal how the seven managers will divide the tasks when the trial starts in the Senate on Tuesday.

Schiff is expected to hold another meeting with his team on Monday to continue preparations.

Earlier in the day, Schiff told ABC News “This Week” that “the facts aren’t seriously contested. The president withheld hundreds of millions of dollars of military aid to an ally at war with Russia, withheld a White House meeting that the president of Ukraine desperately sought to establish with his country and with his adversary the support of the United States, in order to coerce Ukraine into helping him cheat in the next election.”

Schiff added that since the Republicans can’t counter the facts, the only argument they come up with is the absurd notion that abuse of power, even if proved, is not an impeachable offense.

The GOP has also argued that Trump did not withhold the foreign aid to Ukraine as a way to force Kiev to probe his political opponents for personal gain but to combat foreign corruption in general in an attempt to protect American taxpayer dollars, The Hill reported.